United flight headed to Newark makes contact with another plane on tarmac at Boston's Logan Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BOSTON -- A plane headed to Newark Liberty International Airport clipped another plane Monday in Boston. 

Officials said the United plane was set to depart around 9 a.m. from Logan Airport.

It was being pushed back from the gate when it made contact with the other aircraft, which was waiting to depart for Denver. 

No one was hurt. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 12:48 PM

