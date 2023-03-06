United flight headed to Newark makes contact with another plane on tarmac at Boston's Logan Airport
BOSTON -- A plane headed to Newark Liberty International Airport clipped another plane Monday in Boston.
Officials said the United plane was set to depart around 9 a.m. from Logan Airport.
It was being pushed back from the gate when it made contact with the other aircraft, which was waiting to depart for Denver.
No one was hurt.
