Meet the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 competitors

The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 weigh-in was held Thursday at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Joey Chestnut is making his return this year after famously missing last year's competition. He is hoping to defeat the 2024 champion, Patrick Betoletti, while reigning women's champ Miki Sudo looks to defend her title.

The Fourth of July tradition dates back to 1916 at Nathan's flagship location at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

A total of 15 men and 13 women will compete to take home the $20,000 cash prize and coveted Mustard Yellow Belt. The women's competition starts at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by the men at 12:30 p.m.

Joey Chestnut returns to redeem his title

Chestnut had been the reigning 16-time champion but was barred last year due to his partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

Instead, he appeared in another Fourth of July competition at Fort Bliss in Texas, followed by a separate contest with former champion Takeru Kobayashi.

Chestnut still holds the all-time record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, which he set in 2021.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life," Chestnut wrote on social media last month.

In his absence last year, Bertoletti took home his first victory with 58 hot dogs and buns. Meanwhile on the women's side, Sudo got her 10th win and set a world record with 51 hot dogs and buns.

Who are the competitors in the 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?

This year's contest features top competitors from the United States -- including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- along with Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic and England.

While some are seasoned veterans, others are making their Coney Island debut. Sudo's husband, Nick Wehry, is also competing in the men's field, and there's a mother-daughter team on the women's side.

Here is the 2025 men's field of eaters, according to Major League Eating, which manages the event.

Joey Chestnut: 41 years old, 6-foot-1, from Westfield, Indiana

41 years old, 6-foot-1, from Westfield, Indiana Patrick Bertoletti: 40, 6-2, from Chicago, Illinois

40, 6-2, from Chicago, Illinois James Webb: 36, 6-1, from Sydney, Australia

36, 6-1, from Sydney, Australia Nick Wehry: 35, 5-10, from Tampa, Florida

35, 5-10, from Tampa, Florida Geoffrey Esper: 50, 5-7 from Oxford, Massachusetts

50, 5-7 from Oxford, Massachusetts Max Stanford: 37, 6-1, from Brixton, England

37, 6-1, from Brixton, England Derek Hendrickson: 37, 6-3, from Las Vegas, Nevada

37, 6-3, from Las Vegas, Nevada George Chiger: 46, 6-6, from Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania

46, 6-6, from Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania Ricardo Corbucci: 38, 5-9, from Brasilia, Brazil

38, 5-9, from Brasilia, Brazil Gideon Oji: 33, 6-9, from Morrow, Georgia

33, 6-9, from Morrow, Georgia Adrian Morgan: 42, 6-1, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

42, 6-1, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana Radim Dvořáček : 34, 5-9, from Ostrava, Czech Republic

34, 5-9, from Ostrava, Czech Republic Darrien Thomas: 26, 5-8, from Ontario, Canada

26, 5-8, from Ontario, Canada Cameron Meade: 21, 5-8, from Valparasio, Indiana

21, 5-8, from Valparasio, Indiana Jerome Burns: 33, 5-6, from Danbury, Connecticut



2025 women's field:

Miki Sudo: 39 years old, 5'7" tall, from Tampa, Florida

39 years old, 5'7" tall, from Tampa, Florida Michelle "Cardboard Shell" Lesco: 41, 5-4, from Tucson, Arizona

41, 5-4, from Tucson, Arizona Domenica Dee: 33, 5-foot, from Westchester, New York

33, 5-foot, from Westchester, New York Tandra Childress: 39, 5-5, from San Francisco, California

39, 5-5, from San Francisco, California Katie Prettyman: 42, 5-5, from Marysville, Washington

42, 5-5, from Marysville, Washington Larell Marie Mele: 55, 5-6, from Long Pond, Pennsylvania

55, 5-6, from Long Pond, Pennsylvania Isabeau Prettyman: 18, 5-5, from Marysville, Washington

18, 5-5, from Marysville, Washington Jocelyn Young: 44, 5-9, Sherman, Texas

44, 5-9, Sherman, Texas Kelly Lewis: 32, from Overland Park, Kansas

32, from Overland Park, Kansas Camille O'Brien: 38, 5-5, from Jeffersonville, New York*

38, 5-5, from Jeffersonville, New York* Elizabeth "Glizzy Lizzy" Salgado: 33, from Kern County, California

33, from Kern County, California Cherish Brown: 36, 5-3, from Edon, Ohio

36, 5-3, from Edon, Ohio Madison Barone: 24, 5-9, from Manville, New Jersey

24, 5-9, from Manville, New Jersey Laura Beitler: 30, 5-7, from Batavia, Illinois

Organizers tell CBS News New York's Steve Overmyer that O'Brien is scratched from this year's competition, bringing the women's field down to 13.

