Miki Sudo wins 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest women's competition in NYC

The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, a Fourth of July tradition, is underway today in New York City. The 2025 competition kicked off Friday morning at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

So far, reigning women's champion Miki Sudo earned her 11th win, eating 33 hot dogs and buns.

The women's field started at 11 a.m., followed by the men at 12:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for how to watch.

A total of 15 men and 13 women are competing for the coveted Mustard Yellow Belt and $20,000 cash prize. CLICK HERE to meet the competitors.

Women's champ Miki Sudo wins again

Winner Miki Sudo competes in the women's competition at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2025 in New York City. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Sudo, 39, of Tampa, Florida, has dominated the women's side for years and set the world record with 51 hot dogs and buns in 2024. On Friday, she finished with 18 behind her record.

"The hot dogs were great, the weather's beautiful, the crowd had me going. I'm thinking maybe the buns were more filling than usual," she said. "It's OK, a win's a win, thank you for the support."

She was neck-and-neck with Michelle Lesco and Domenica Dee for the first half of the competition but pulled ahead in the end. Lesco finished second with 22.75 hot dogs and buns, and Dee finished third with 21.5.

Sudo's husband, Nick Wehry, is also set to compete on the men's side.

Joey Chestnut wants to win back his belt

Joey Chestnut is looking to win back his Mustard Belt in the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. CBS News New York

Joey Chestnut is hoping to stage a comeback after missing last year's contest. He still holds the all-time record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, which he set in 2021.

Chestnut had been the reigning 16-time champion before he was banned last year because of a partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

With the field wide open, Patrick Betoletti earned his first victory with 58 hot dogs and buns. On the women's side, Sudo earned her 10th win and set the world record.

"Part of me wishes [Bertoletti] was a jerk. It would motivate me harder, but I love him," Chestnut said during Thursday's weigh-in. "But I wanna win. I wanna push for a record, so I kinda feel bad for him. 'Cause I'm gonna drop the hammer, and he's gonna get annihilated."

"It felt great last year. I never thought I'd ever win Nathan's, the contest, but it didn't feel complete without Joey there, so he's back this year and it's better," said Bertoletti.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest rules

The annual tradition dates back to 1916 at Nathan's flagship location in Coney Island.

Competitors have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can. Utensils and condiments are not allowed, but water is provided and other non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Both the hot dog and the bun must be swallowed for it to count, but competitors may break up the hot dogs with their hands or separate them from the buns. They can also dunk the buns in a beverage for a maximum of five seconds.

If a competitor throws up, they are disqualified.