Joey Chestnut returning to Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Here's some news you'll relish: Joey Chestnut will return to the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this Fourth of July in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Chestnut, who had been the reigning and defending 16-time hot dog eating champion, did not compete in last year's contest due to his partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

Defending champion Joey Chestnut competes in the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Instead, Chestnut appeared in a competition at Fort Bliss in Texas, as well as in a separate hot dog eating contest with former champion Takeru Kobayashi.

That made it a golden opportunity for Patrick Betoletti of Chicago, who won the coveted Yellow Mustard Belt last year by eating 58 hot dogs and buns. He entered last year's competition as the #9 ranked eater in the world, according to Major League Eating, but emerged as the champion.

Patrick Bertoletti stuffs hot dogs into his mouth during the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Julia Nikhinson / AP

Miki Sudo set a record in the women's division with 51 hot dogs and buns last year. She's won every year since 2014 with the exception of 2021, which she sat out due to pregnancy.

Winners get a $20,000 cash prize.

"This event means the world to me"

Chestnut still holds the all-time record of 76 hot dogs and buns, which he set in 2021. He was enthusiastic about returning to the competition.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life," Chestnut wrote on social media. "While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with. I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I'm grateful we've been able to find common ground. I'm excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands! Stay hungry!"

The annual competition has been held at Nathan's Famous at Surf and Stillwell Avenues since 1916.

Hot dogs are ready for the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

This year, competitors from the U.S., England, Canada, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Australia will gather to once again find out who is top dog on July 4. The women's competition is set for 11 a.m., and the men's competition will take place at 12:30 p.m.

As usual, Nathan's Famous will donate 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.

"Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is the highlight of summer and one of our nation's greatest holiday traditions," said Phil McCann of Nathan's Famous.

"The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest stands as an enduring beacon of freedom for our nation and the world," said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. "We look forward to watching the greatest eaters as they compete on a celebrated platform for international sports."