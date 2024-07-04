Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest competitors ready to chow down

NEW YORK - All eyes are on Coney Island for the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The Fourth of July tradition dates back to 1916.

In addition to winning the coveted Mustard Yellow Belt, contestants are competing for a $20,000 cash prize. The women's competition, featuring 14 contestants, begins at 10:45 a.m. The men's competition, featuring 15 contestants, takes place at 12 p.m.

Men's division will crown a new champion

Hot dogs are ready for the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in years, the men's competition is wide open, with Joey Chestnut not competing. The 16-time reigning champion is not appearing this year because of his partnership with a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs. Chestnut holds the all-time record which he set in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs and buns. Thursday, he's appearing instead at Fort Bliss in Texas, where he'll compete against four service members at 5 p.m.

People dressed in hot dog costumes cheer before Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

In the women's division, all eyes are on MikI Sudo, the top-ranked female eater in the world, according to Major League Eating. Sudo, 38, is a nine-time champion, and is hoping to earn her 10th victory Thursday. She's won every year since 2014 except 2021 - she sat that year out due to pregnancy. Her personal best is 48.5 hot dogs and buns.

She said Wednesday she was watching out for one competitor in particular.

"Mayoi Ebihara is going to be pushing me. From what she says, she's going to be doing 50," Sudo said. "Not an easy number to stumble across."

Ebihara, 28, is from Tokyo. It's her third time appearing in the competition. Her previous best was 33.5 hot dogs. She was last year's runner up.

Check out the complete list of male and female competitors.

People attend the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of spectators are expected at the annuals spectacle at Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at Surf and Stillwell Avenues. The show includes musical performances, including a promised rap battle between George Shea of Major League Eating and Eric "Badlands" Booker.

And, as per tradition, Nathan's Famous is donating 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.