Sources: New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal criminal investigation in New York

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal investigation in New York

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS News New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is now under a federal criminal investigation in New York.

As CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, it's not clear what the scope is of the investigation. It's being conducted by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

This is the second time Menendez has faced a federal investigation.

In 2017, Menendez was accused of taking bribes from a Florida eye doctor. They included flights on a private jet and a stay at the doctor's resort, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions and favors from the doctor's friends.

The case ended in a mistrial, and the charges were later dismissed.

In a statement, a spokesman said, "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation. As always, should any official inquiries be made, the Senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office."

Menendez is chairman of the powerful Senate foreign relations committee.

He is not up for re-election until 2024.