More snow expected to move into Tri-State Area, impacting some N.J. schools

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- It's a Yellow Alert day with more snow expected to move into the Tri-State Area.

CBS New York's Christina Fan and Doug Williams have live team coverage across New York and New Jersey.

Several New Jersey schools have cancelled or delayed classes Friday.

The snowfall is predicted to be heaviest between 12 and 5 p.m., which would fall during dismissal periods.

That's why district officials in Montclair decided to close schools and cancel all school-related activities for the day.

The incoming storm is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of snow in some areas. More than dozen counties in central and south Jersey are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

To keep residents safe, Gov. Phil Murphy announced state offices will be closed Friday, and he is asking people to work from home.

"What is more concerning is what may happen after the initial snowfall. By early tomorrow morning, that snow can melt into slush and turn into ice which can make for a dangerous Friday night commute throughout the state," he said Thursday.

Read More: New York City property owners warned to clear their sidewalks or pay the price

This is the third time in a week districts in New Jersey had to make weather-related changes. A snowstorm Tuesday forced closures, and delays trickled into Wednesday due to icing.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest timeline and totals.