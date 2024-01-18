Snow preparations underway across the Tri-State Area

Preparations underway across Tri-State Area for snow, frigid cold this weekend

NEW YORK -- A one-two punch of snow and cold is going to make for a tough weekend, and everyone across the Tri-State Area is preparing.

The New York City sanitation department has 700 million pounds of salt at the ready. Before the first snowflake even falls, a fleet of 800 salt spreaders will start making their rounds across the boroughs.

That's what it takes to keep the city clear of ice, but homeowners in the suburbs are also stocking up, just in smaller quantities.

"Making sure the pipes don't freeze, keeping the car in the garage and making sure we buy ice melt for the sidewalks," Bayonne, New Jersey, resident Jonathan Kazar said.

Kazar is checking off his to-do list ahead of Friday's snow, with help from his daughter Regan.

New Jersey is activating its state of emergency center overnight to monitor the storm.

"But I think what is at least if not more concerning is what may happen after the initial snowfall. By early tomorrow morning, that snow could melt into slush or turn to ice, which will make for a dangerous Friday night commute throughout the Garden State," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

What will also follow is frigid cold this weekend.

Reminders of how cold it's already been can be found at the icy boardwalk in Far Rockaway or Paterson Falls, New Jersey, which looked like it was frozen in time Thursday.

But it means a weekend indoors for Rabab Hadahe, who has asthma.

"It makes it so I can't breathe. My oxygen is down," she said.

New Jersey officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road so salt spreaders can do their jobs.

"We travel to work, so when the ice and rain and snow, we just stay in the house," Bayonne resident Margaret Royster said.

"So you are playing hooky tomorrow from work?" CBS New York's Ali Bauman asked.

"Probably, yeah. We played hooky the other day," Royster said.

New York City, meanwhile, is issuing a snow alert and suspending alternate side parking.

The city is also cracking down on homeowners who don't shovel. On Wednesday, more than 2,000 summonses were issued. During our city's last snowstorm in 2022, only 668 were written.

New York City is also under a travel advisory for Friday, but public schools in the city will stay open.