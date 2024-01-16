Floodwaters turn into sheets of ice as more snow piles up in New Jersey

Flooded streets more like ice rinks in Wayne, N.J.

Flooded streets more like ice rinks in Wayne, N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. -- New Jersey saw more snow fall overnight, as some flood-ravaged areas are still trying to recover from a major storm a week ago.

CBS New York's Christina Fan reports from Wayne this morning, where flooded streets have iced over.

First responders are pleading with drivers to heed the warnings and obey the barricades. They say it's impossible to know how deep the water is under the ice, and water rescues are already difficult to conduct in normal conditions.

Roads across Passaic County look more like ice rinks.

Crews stayed up late Monday in Fairfield waiting for the water to recede as much as possible before the could salt the roads.

For some families, staying warm is the biggest challenge after last Tuesday's storm and the subsequent flooding from the Pompton and Passaic rivers damaged furnaces, hot water heaters and other appliances in basements.

Many were without heat on one of the coldest nights of the year.

County officials say there are several warming shelters open, including at least two in Paterson.

Schools in Wayne have a 90-minute delay Tuesday, along with delayed openings in Ridgewood, Paramus and Elizabeth. Montclair and Jersey City schools will be closed.

