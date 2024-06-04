Mondaire Jones endorses Westchester County Executive George Latimer over Rep. Jamaal Bowman in Democratic primary. Here's why

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. -- Congressman Jamaal Bowman's former ally Mondaire Jones is now endorsing Westchester County Executive George Latimer in the heated Democratic primary for New York's 16th Congressional District.

"George is the clear choice to represent New York's 16th Congressional District," Jones said Tuesday at an endorsement event in Tarrytown.

Half the village is in New York's 16th Congressional District, and half is in the 17th Congressional District. Westchester County is split between the two districts.

Latimer is challenging Bowman in the 16th Congressional District.

Jones, a former Bowman ally, cites Bowman's criticism of Israel as a big factor in his decision to endorse Latimer.

"Jewish residents in my district who feel anxiety, fear and anger due to Representative Bowman's words and actions in particular and an overall climate in this country," Jones said.

"My position on Israel, I think, is not only similar to Mondaire's, but I think it's the mainstream of the Democratic conference," Latimer said.

Jones is running in New York's 17th Congressional District, which spills into Rockland County.

Breaking with Bowman could help him with Jewish voters there as Jones tries to unseat Republican incumbent Mike Lawler. Lawler's campaign sent around a clip from 2020 where Jones says, "We need more people like myself and Mr. Bowman in Congress."

Meanwhile, Bowman is attacking Latimer as a Republican puppet. The endorsement from Jones, a gay man and progressive Democrat, helps Latimer on multiple fronts.

"I think if you look at the support that I have, it is across all different demographic lines," Latimer said.

Bowman sent CBS New York a statement dismissing the endorsement, saying, "Jones is putting his own career over the needs of the people."

The Bowman campaign also sent reporters a reminder that he's endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries.