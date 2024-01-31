Jewish groups in Westchester staging unusual voter registration drive for congressional race between Jamaal Bowman and George Latimer

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An unusual voter drive in Westchester County is recruiting Independents and Republicans to re-register as Democrats.

It's the latest twist in what's shaping up to be a hard-fought primary between Congressman Jamaal Bowman and County Executive George Latimer.

With the snip of a red ribbon, a voter education center run by Jewish groups opened in New Rochelle on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Westchester County Executive George Latimer announces campaign against Congressman Jamaal Bowman

The voter education center's focus is on convincing thousands of Independents and Republicans to switch to the Democratic Party so they can vote in the Democratic congressional primary between Bowman and Latimer.

"I really want people to come out and vote in the Democratic primary," volunteer Aria Fried said.

"This race is going to be decided in the primary. We want to make sure that the Jewish community leverages its voice in a meaningful way and gets educated on that fact and knows how to maximize their effect on the outcome of the election," said Dan Mitzner of the group Westchester Unites.

For legal reasons, Westchester Unites can't tell voters who to support, but it's clearly an effort to boost Latimer, who's running as much more supportive of Israel, as opposed to Bowman, who is demanding a ceasefire and has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

READ MORE: House censures Rep. Jamaal Bowman for falsely pulling fire alarm

During his recent campaign launch, Bowman criticized the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC, which is supporting Latimer. His campaign said, "Latimer has held fundraisers with Republican Trump donors and has relied on allies calling on Republicans to vote in the primary election."

Back in New Rochelle, Rabbi Evan Hoffman, of the Westchester Rabbinical Board, said, "We're hopeful and we're confident that the outcome will be positive for our community."

Supporters believe encouraging Independents and Republicans to re-register as Democrats could help decide the race. The clock is ticking. The re-registration process must be complete by Feb. 14.

Several progressive Jewish organizations are backing Congressman Bowman, but the influential Jewish group J Street recently pulled its endorsement, citing Bowman's rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.