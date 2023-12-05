Westchester County Executive George Latimer cites support for Israel in decision to run against Rep. Jamaal Bowman

NEW YORK -- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will formally announce Wednesday plans to challenge Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a Democratic Primary next year.

Latimer said support for Israel is a big factor in the major political decision.

Bowman has been criticized for calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, and pro-Israel committees are pledging to spend millions to help Latimer win.

Bowman has accused Israel of war crimes, even as he condemned Hamas for the October 7 attack.

His district contains all of southern Westchester and a sliver of the northern Bronx.