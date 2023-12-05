Westchester County Executive George Latimer cites support for Israel in decision to run against Rep. Jamaal Bowman
NEW YORK -- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will formally announce Wednesday plans to challenge Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a Democratic Primary next year.
Latimer said support for Israel is a big factor in the major political decision.
Bowman has been criticized for calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, and pro-Israel committees are pledging to spend millions to help Latimer win.
- Related story: Pro-Israel supporters confront Rep. Jamaal Bowman for supporting cease-fire during healing event in White Plains
Bowman has accused Israel of war crimes, even as he condemned Hamas for the October 7 attack.
His district contains all of southern Westchester and a sliver of the northern Bronx.