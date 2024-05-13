Jamaal Bowman-George Latimer Democratic congressional race plows ahead. Here's the latest on the nasty battle.

NEW YORK -- One of the nastiest, priciest elections of the 2024 national campaign season is taking place right here in the Tri-State Area.

In the 16th Congressional District, Jamaal Bowman is defending his seat against a June 25 Democratic primary challenge from George Latimer, the Westchester County executive.

It's a campaign that will determine the kind of Democrat voters in the district, which includes the Bronx and southern Westchester, will send to Washington -- uber-liberal Bowman or the more moderate Latimer.

The attacks are coming from multiple angles

As CBS New York's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the race has gotten so ugly and mean spirited that Bowman is trying to convince voters that lifelong Democrat Latimer is a Republican supported by people in the corner of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump's mega donors are funding the attacks on Congressman Jamaal Bowman, bankrolling his opponent," one Bowman ad says.

If you put much stock in a poll by the Democratic Majority for Israel, which supports Latimer, Bowman is currently trailing by 17 points. That may explain the frantic attempt by Team Bowman to paint Latimer as a Trump supporter. One flyer claims Latimer is funded by pro-Trump billionaires, while another one claims he's tied to far-right anti-abortion groups.

Latimer has been hitting back.

"Here's the deal: I used to be for Jamaal Bowman but not anymore. Bowman put his extreme ideology ahead of us. One of only six Democrats to oppose the historic infrastructure bill just to stick it to President Biden," a Latimer ad says.

Latimer has so far resisted reminding voters that Bowman was fined $1,000 and censured for pulling a fire alarm during a contentious government funding debate.

What the candidates say are the important issues

CBS New York caught up with both men Monday to find out what they think are the most important issues to voters.

"I think the domestic issues that affect the lives of people who live in this district are most important -- affordable housing, job opportunities, climate change as a general issue for most people, certainly protecting key rights like a woman's right to choose," Latimer said.

After greeting supporters, Bowman said, "Reducing gun violence in the district is number one. Number two is inequality and racial injustice."

What voters say are the important issues

CBS New York spoke to several voters on Monday. They highlighted many of the typical issues that crop up seemingly every election season, including taxes, the economy, equal rights, the environment, and the deficit.

One woman, however, brought up an issue which may very well be on the minds of many.

"Integrity. Do we have any candidates with that? Not a criminal. Do we have any candidates for that?" she said.

Interestingly, the war in the Middle East wasn't top of mind for the voters who spoke to CBS New York, even though demonstrations continue across the country.

For the record, both candidates were invited to appear on Kramer's Sunday talk show, "The Point." Bowman declined.