Mets defeat Rockies 4-2 on Francisco Lindor's pinch-hit double in 9th

Francisco Lindor had a soothing remedy for his broken right pinky toe — a go-ahead hit in the New York Mets' 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Questionable before the game, the Mets shortstop entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and delivered a two-run double that put New York ahead for good in Denver.

Lindor sent a cutter from reliever Zach Agnos (0-2) into right field to score Juan Soto and a sliding Pete Alonso. It was Lindor's first go-ahead, pinch-hit RBI of his career, according to the postgame notes.

Alonso used a nifty slide on the play to avoid the tag and give the Mets a 4-2 lead. He also added a two-run double in the seventh on a night the Mets were 2 of 15 with runners in scoring position.

Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the eighth courtesy of an unassisted double play by Brett Baty at third and a strikeout.

Edwin Díaz turned in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

New York Mets pinch-hitter Francisco Lindor gestures to the dugout after reaching second base on a double to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Zach Agnos in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Mickey Moniak had an RBI single in the seventh and a solo homer off Mets starter Kodai Senga in the third.

The Rockies saw their three-game winning streak halted after sweeping the Marlins in Miami. Shortstop Ryan Ritter lined a triple in his major league debut.

Antonio Senzatela has scuffled to get loose at times in the first this season. So the Rockies employed a new strategy — they had Ryan Rolison open the game. Senzatela took the mound in the second. He pitched four scoreless innings despite surrendering three hits and four walks.

Ronny Mauricio, who filled in for Lindor at shortstop, had a double in eighth, his first hit since being called up Tuesday.

Lindor playing with broken pinky toe

Lindor was questionable to play at all this weekend after his right pinky toe was broken by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday.

"Once it comes to those moments, I'm just there to make something happen," Lindor explained. "Just get a good pitch, and whatever happens, happens. Don't let the moment get too big."

He tuned out any pain from his toe once he stepped into the batter's box.

"Something is not 100% for sure. But I'm not the only one," Lindor said. "I would say most of the guys are not 100%. So there's no excuses."

Lindor said manager Carlos Mendoza asked him around the fourth or fifth inning if he might be available to hit. His response was simple.

"I said, 'Yeah,'" Lindor recounted.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a pinch hit 2-run double in the ninth inning during a game between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 6, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lindor's availability — pain and all — comes as no surprise to Alonso.

"That's really special, having a teammate willing to put his body on the line every single day like that," said Alonso, who had a big game with his bat (a two-run double), his arm (he threw out a runner at home in the fifth) and his sliding ability (he avoided a tag at home on Lindor's double). "That's a true pro, in my opinion, and he embodies that."

Lindor's pinky toe was broken by a pitch from Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning on Wednesday. He sat out Thursday and recovered enough to pinch-hit Friday.

He may even be in the lineup on Saturday.

"I would like to start," Lindor said. "It's going to be up to the trainers and (Mendoza) and we are going to make a decision together. ... Hopefully tomorrow I'll wake up in a good spot."

Lindor is hitting .282 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs this season. He finished runner-up to Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP race last season.

Manaea makes rehab start

In Wilmington, Delaware, Mets lefty Sean Manaea made a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn against the Blue Rocks. He threw 36 pitches — 26 strikes — over 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Manaea, who has been sidelined all season by an oblique injury, struck out two and didn't walk a batter.

The 33-year-old Manaea re-signed as a free agent with the Mets for $75 million over three years. He went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts last season.