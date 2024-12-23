New York Mets to re-sign Sean Manaea for 3 years, $75 million, source says

NEW YORK — Sean Manaea is set to re-sign with the New York Mets on a $75 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical.

Manaea blossomed into New York's top starting pitcher in 2024 during his first season with the team, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander declined his player option for 2025, passing up the final $13.5 million of a $28 million, two-year deal he signed in January, to become a free agent for the third straight offseason.

Manaea then turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets last month to hit the open market again.

Mets to re-sign their 2024 ace

Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets reacts after winning Game 3 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 in New York, New York. The New York Mets won 7-2. Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The reunion with Manaea, who turns 33 on Feb. 1, gives New York a much-needed frontline starter to help complete its reconstructed rotation. After signing slugger Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year deal, owner Steve Cohen has committed $916.25 million to five free agents this offseason — four of them starting pitchers.

The club also inked right-handed newcomers Frankie Montas ($34 million, two years), Clay Holmes ($38 million, three years) and Griffin Canning ($4.25 million, one year). Holmes, a two-time All-Star as the New York Yankees' closer, plans to convert from a reliever to a starter.

Manaea struck out 184 batters and walked 63 in a career-high 181 2/3 innings last season. He lowered his arm slot in midseason to emulate another nasty left-hander, NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, and became New York's most effective starter down the stretch, with a 6-2 record and 3.09 ERA in his final 12 regular-season outings.

During the playoffs, Manaea went 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in four starts covering 19 innings as the Mets made a surprise run to the National League Championship Series.

A trio of veteran starters then became free agents: Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana. Severino signed a $67 million, three-year contract with the Athletics.

Manaea's agreement matches the $75 million, three-year deal free agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi got to remain with the Texas Rangers. Eovaldi turns 35 in February.

Manaea, Montas and Holmes figure to have spots in a projected 2025 rotation that includes incumbents Kodai Senga and David Peterson. Canning, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn and Jose Buttó are among the candidates who could help round out the group.

A nine-year major league veteran, Manaea is 77-62 with a 4.00 ERA in 198 starts and 30 relief appearances with Oakland (2016-21), San Diego (2022), San Francisco (2023) and the Mets. He pitched a no-hitter for the A's against Boston in April 2018.

Manaea was selected 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2013 amateur draft out of Indiana State.