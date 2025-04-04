Mets face Blue Jays in Citi Field opener today. Here's what to know for Juan Soto's debut in Queens.

The New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays today as Juan Soto makes his Citi Field debut in the 2025 home opener in Queens.

The Mets bolstered their 2025 World Series odds during the offseason, highlighted by signing the 4-time MLB All-Star, after coming up short in the 2024 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The game is also slugger Pete Alonso's first at Citi Field since signing a 2-year, $54 million free agent contract to return to New York. He stands 25 home runs away from breaking Darryl Strawberry's franchise home run record.

Soto, 26, signed a record-breaking 15-year, $756 million contract with the Mets after spending last season with the New York Yankees. He hit his first Mets home run in the second game of the season.

What to know for Mets 2025 home opener

Juan Soto stands in Citi Field wearing and holding up his New York Mets jersey on Dec. 12, 2024 in Queens, New York. Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The Mets are 3-3 in their return to Queens after starting the season on the road against the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins. New York has some momentum after a thrilling win in extra innings Wednesday against Miami, highlighted by Alonso's game-tying 3-run home run in the 8th inning.

There are also plenty of new food options to look forward to this season at Citi Field.

The Mets expect a sellout today, so fans are urged to take mass transit or rideshares to and from the ballpark. Fans riding the New York City subway can take the 7 train to Mets-Willets Point. The Long Island Rail Road also stops there. Click here for more info from the MTA.

Here's what else to know if you're going to the game:

Parking lots open: 12:10 p.m.

Citi Field gates open: 1:10 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies: 2:30 p.m.

First pitch: 3:10 p.m.

Pitchers: Mets right-hander Tylor Megill vs. Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman

Starting lineups: TBA

Who's singing the national anthem and throwing the ceremonial first pitch?

Lissa deGuzman of Broadway's "Wicked" will sing "O Canada" and the "Star-Spangled Banner," and the NYPD Ceremonial Unit will present the colors. FDNY firefighter Regina Wilson will sing "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch.

Former Mets players John Franco, Al Leiter, Bartolo Colón and Juan Lagares will participate in the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 2000 National League Championship and 10th anniversary of the 2015 National League Championship.

The Mets are also wearing a tribute patch on their uniforms this season to honor team Hall-of-Famer Ed Kranepool, who died at 79 in September. Kranepool, who played in 1,853 games for the Mets over his 18-year career, is the longest-tenured player in team history. Members of his family and former teammates will participate in an on-field ceremony before the game.