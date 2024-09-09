Ed Kranepool, Mets Hall of Famer, dies at 79

NEW YORK -- Ed Kranepool, a New York Mets Hall of Famer and the longest tenured player in team history, has died.

Kranepool died Sunday at his home in Boca Raton, Florida after suffering from cardiac arrest, the Mets announced Monday. He was 79.

Kranepool was 17 when he debuted for the Mets in 1962. He helped the team win its first World Series championship in 1969 over his 18-year career in New York.

"Ed continued to work tirelessly in the community on behalf of the organization after his playing career ended. We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers' Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement.

Kranepool appeared in 1,853 games for the Mets, more than any other player.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.