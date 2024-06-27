New York City to fully restore library funding in 2025 fiscal year budget

NEW YORK -- Funding for New York City libraries is being fully restored in the 2025 fiscal year budget. That means libraries will return to being open seven days a week.

Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said Thursday that $58.3 million will be restored to the three city public library systems, along with $53 million to cultural institutions.

Mayor and City Council speaker announce budget deal

"The Council has consistently championed funding restorations for these institutions as a top priority, and we're proud to reach an agreement with Mayor Adams and the administration to successfully secure these critical investments for them in the city budget," Speaker Adams said in a statement.

"These institutions are a critical part of New York City's social fabric, which New Yorkers depend on for their children's growth and the vibrancy of our city. The budget will ensure these essential institutions will have what they need to serve New Yorkers and attract visitors every day of the week," Mayor Adams said in a statement.

CBS New York's Marcia Kramer reports the 2025 city budget deal is expected to restore funds to a number of programs, including 3-K and Pre-K.

NYC libraries hit with budget cuts at end of 2023

The city's public libraries started closing on Sundays due to budget cuts at the end of 2023. At the time, Mayor Adams blamed the cuts on federal COVID aid ending and the cost of the migrant crisis.

While the move to close libraries once a week saved the city $23.6 million, it amounted to just 0.021% of the city's $110 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Further budget cuts were feared, but ultimately did not transpire.