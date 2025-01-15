NYC's 3-K and pre-K application is open. Here's what families need to know.

Gov. Hochul proposes free meals for all students in New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's 3-K and pre-K application window is now open for the 2025-2026 school year.

Families can start applying for 3-K in the calendar year their child turns 3, and for pre-K in the year they turn four. That means all children born in 2022 can now apply to 3-K and children born in 2021 can apply to pre-K for the upcoming school year.

Every school district offers 3-K and pre-K services, and the Department of Education says it tries to place students close to their homes.

Here's everything to know about navigating the process and other key dates to keep in mind.

When is the 3-K and pre-K application window open?

The enrollment period started Wednesday, Jan. 15 and ends Friday, Feb. 28. That gives families a little more than six weeks to complete the application.

The DOE says admission is not first come, first served, and families can update their applications at any time before the deadline.

Pre-K offers will be announced on Tuesday, May 13, and then 3-K offers will come out the following week on Tuesday, May 20.

Offers are based on applicants' choices, seat availability and admission priorities, including location, siblings and diversity initiatives, according to the DOE.

How to apply for 3-K or pre-K in NYC

Families can apply using the MySchools online portal, by phone at 718-935-2009 or in person at a Family Welcome Center. The online application is available in 10 languages, and interpreters can help answer questions over the phone in more than 200.

Applicants can search for programs across the city, but the DOE says priority is given to place children in the districts where they live.

Families applying for more than one child can add all of their children into their MySchools dashboard and then apply for all of them at the same time.

There are several different 3-K and pre-K settings to consider:

NYC Early Education Centers (NYCEECs): Community-based organizations, including private schools, day cares and other sites, that partner with New York City Public Schools to provide 3-K and pre-K. Many also offer early drop-off and late pickup options for a fee.

Community-based organizations, including private schools, day cares and other sites, that partner with New York City Public Schools to provide 3-K and pre-K. Many also offer early drop-off and late pickup options for a fee. District Schools: Some public elementary schools offer 3-K. Families should consider this option if they want their child to be in an elementary school setting.

Some public elementary schools offer 3-K. Families should consider this option if they want their child to be in an elementary school setting. Pre-K Centers: These centers only offer the grades before kindergarten. Families should consider these if they want their child to be in a setting with only other younger children.

These centers only offer the grades before kindergarten. Families should consider these if they want their child to be in a setting with only other younger children. Family Child Care (Home-Based Programs): These offer 3-K in a home setting with a licensed child care provider. Families may prefer this option if they want their child to be in a familiar setting, with other children up to three years old, before transitioning to a school-based program.

Within those settings, there are different seat types, which have different hours and eligibility requirements. School Day seats are free and open to all students, providing 6 hours and 20 minutes of care and learning per day, typically from September to June. Extended Day and Year seats and Head Start seats are two free or low-cost options that provide up to 10 hours of care year-round.

The DOE also notes children do not have to be toilet trained to attend 3-K.

NYC schools 2025-2026 enrollment dates

There are some other key deadlines coming up for families of older students.

The kindergarten application window closes later this month on Friday, Jan. 24. Those offers will be released on Wednesday, April 2.

High school offers will be released on Thursday, March 6, and middle schools offers will come out Wednesday, April 9.

The Gifted & Talented application process for grades one through four starts on Monday, April 21 and ends Friday, May 9. Offers will be released on Wednesday, June 11.

The 2025-2026 school year starts on Thursday, Sept. 4 and ends on Friday, June 26, 2026. See this year's full academic calendar, including holidays and school menus, here.