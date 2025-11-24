Times Square unveiling new ball for 2026 New Year's Eve celebration

The annual New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square is getting a makeover this year. Organizers are set to unveil a new crystal ball Monday -- only the ninth iteration since the holiday tradition began in 1907.

The new ball will be covered in 5,280 Waterford crystals, nearly twice as many as the previous one.

It's set to debut during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. marking its inaugural ascent up the 139-foot pole atop One Times Square. The ceremony will also include a ribbon cutting for a new 360-degree viewing deck overlooking Times Square.

The previous crystal ball that ushered in 2025 was unveiled on Dec. 27, 2024 in Times Square. CBS News New York

The previous ball has been retired and will be on display as part of a new Times Travel immersive experience that's set to open in 2026, organizers say.

Also happening Monday, Saks Fifth Avenue will unveil its holiday window displays in Manhattan. The store's iconic holiday light show is set to return following a hiatus last year.

Monday's lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the flagship location on Fifth Avenue.

New York City is getting into the holiday spirit, as the city prepares for the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this week, as well.