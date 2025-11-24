Watch CBS News
Local News

Times Square unveiling new ball for 2026 New Year's Eve celebration

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

The annual New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square is getting a makeover this year. Organizers are set to unveil a new crystal ball Monday -- only the ninth iteration since the holiday tradition began in 1907

The new ball will be covered in 5,280 Waterford crystals, nearly twice as many as the previous one. 

It's set to debut during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. marking its inaugural ascent up the 139-foot pole atop One Times Square. The ceremony will also include a ribbon cutting for a new 360-degree viewing deck overlooking Times Square.

dias-ll-12-pkg-nye-ball-wcbscjks-hi-res-still-00-00-3701.jpg
The previous crystal ball that ushered in 2025 was unveiled on Dec. 27, 2024 in Times Square. CBS News New York

The previous ball has been retired and will be on display as part of a new Times Travel immersive experience that's set to open in 2026, organizers say. 

Also happening Monday, Saks Fifth Avenue will unveil its holiday window displays in Manhattan. The store's iconic holiday light show is set to return following a hiatus last year

Monday's lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the flagship location on Fifth Avenue. 

New York City is getting into the holiday spirit, as the city prepares for the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this week, as well. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue