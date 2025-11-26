Warm Wednesday will give way to a cold, blustery Thanksgiving Day forecast

Wednesday is a bit of a mixed bag as we transition towards a colder period.

In the morning, you may need an umbrella due to a possible stray shower. Otherwise, it's mild with temps in the 50s.

The chance for a stray shower remains through midday, but overall it will be comfortable, in the low 60s.

For the evening, another quick shower is possible, with temperatures hovering near 60°.

Wednesday night, things change quickly. After an evening shower, skies clear, but the wind kicks in. Expect blustery conditions and a sharp drop in temperatures. Wind chills will tumble into the 30s and even the 20s, so bundle up if you're out late.

Thanksgiving Day starts cold and breezy. Morning wind chills will be in the 30s, and while we're keeping an eye on those parade balloon winds, they should stay below the safety threshold.

Afternoon highs reach the low to mid-40s, but it will feel more like the 30s thanks to wind.

Looking ahead to Black Friday, it's another cold one. Highs will barely crack the low 40s, and with those gusty winds, it will only feel like the 30s all day. So if you're braving the early shopping crowds, dress for winter.

Bottom line: enjoy Wednesday's relative warmth while you can—the holiday chill is knocking at the door!