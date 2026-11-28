The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is kicking off in New York City Saturday morning after it was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history due to weather.

The festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. and will last until noon.

New characters from Hello Kitty, the Minions, Harry Potter and Disney are among those joining the lineup along with 28 floats, 31 clown crews, 24 performers, nine marching bands, 17 performance groups and nine other specialty units.

The parade will make its way along the 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Macy's flagship store at Herald Square.

Parade organizers announced Wednesday they would be postponing the annual celebration to keep participants and spectators safe.

A powerful storm inundated the Tri-State Area Thursday with heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

"Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday," they said, in part.

Days before, questions were looming as to whether the parade's iconic balloons would fly.

The threshold is 34 mph winds, and Thursday's forecasted winds were up to 60 mph.

But the balloons should be able to fly without a hitch on Saturday. The weather is looking much better, with mostly cloudy skies but dry. Gusts will be up to 25 mph, and highs are in the low 50s.