Many Tri-State Area residents had their Thanksgiving disrupted by the powerful storm that left streets flooded, downed trees and power outages.

Communities in New York and New Jersey are still feeling the effects Friday as they begin to clean up.

A house in South Ozone Park, Queens, was crushed by a huge tree that took power lines down along with it. A similar incident happened in Jamaica, where a massive tree crashed down onto parked cars on 145th Street.

Communities across the Garden State also faced damage.

In Ringwood, a tree smashed into a fence, destroying a section of it and taking down power lines.

Tree crashes into fence in Ringwood, New Jersey. Kayla VanDunk

NYC Parks received over 140 reports of downed trees during the storm.

A tree was uprooted in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. Kyle McMorrow

Over in Rosedale, drivers were pushing through floodwater along Rockaway Boulevard, and the city had to shut down part of Brookville Boulevard.

Strong winds also remained for the Friday morning commute. Vehicle restrictions remained in effect at several major bridges, including the Verrazzano, Bronx-Whitestone, Throgs Neck and the George Washington.

Thousands of residents across the area are also still dealing with power outages.

PSEG crews on Long Island worked through the night to restore power. A spokesperson said the storm affected about 60,000 customers, with 90% having power restored as of Friday morning.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were Saint James, Great Neck and Glen Head, according to PSEG officials.

In New Jersey, JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig said nearly 200,000 customers have had their power restored. He said there are still about 100,000 without power.