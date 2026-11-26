The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set for Saturday in New York City after being postponed due to a powerful coastal storm affecting the Tri-State Area.

It's the first time in history that the parade has been postponed due to weather.

The iconic balloons, floats and performers will march through Manhattan in the tradition dating back to 1924.

New characters from Hello Kitty, the Minions, Harry Potter, Disney and many more will be joining this year's lineup, along with star-studded performances from Natasha Bedingfield, Megan Moroney and Queen Latifah, among many others.

What time is the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and goes until noon.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC

Those in New York City can watch along the 2.5-mile route at designated portions.

Spectators can start lining up as early as 6 a.m. between West 75th and 61st streets along Central Park West.

Once the parade heads south onto Sixth Avenue, the best viewing spots will be from West 59th to 38th streets.

Thanksgiving parade weather

The weather Saturday looks much better for the celebration.

The highs will be in the low 50s and the lows will be in the mid-40s, with partly cloudy skies.

With the threshold being 34 mph, and current forecasted gusts between 20 and 25 mph, the balloons should be able to fly without a hitch.

Balloons in the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

CBS News New York

This year's lineup features dozens of balloons, including a new Snoopy character and the return of Underdog. There are also five ballonicles featuring characters from Diary of a Wimpy Kid and KPOP Demon Hunters.

They joined 28 floats, 31 clown crews, 24 performers, 9 marching bands, 17 performance groups and 9 other specialty units.

This year's list of celebrity performers includes: Baha Men, Natasha Bedingfield, Blues Traveler, DEVO, EJAE, Feid, McKenna Grace, Icona Pop, II Volo, Indigo Girls, Wyclef Jean, JoJo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Megan Moroney, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom, Jr., Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, Anthony Ramos, RAYE, RIIZE, Teddy Swims and Smash Mouth.

Then, of course, the parade will finish with a visit from Santa Claus.

Map shows the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route

The parade kicks off at West 76th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side. It will turn onto 59th Street at the bottom of the park, and then over to Sixth Avenue.

The route stretches about 2.5 miles south to reach Macy's flagship store at Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Along the way, the parade marched by city landmarks including Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center, then by the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

Taking mass transit to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The MTA always encourages spectators to ride the subway.

The agency had additional service for subway lines, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad before the parade was postponed.

MTA is expected to be releasing service changes related to the Saturday date soon, according to the website.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

Whether you're traveling to the parade or just getting around Manhattan, drivers should prepare for extensive road closures.

New York City's Department of Transportation said updated street closures will be shared soon.

Sanitation crews to clean up afterward

The city's Sanitation Department has more than 140 workers and 24 officers who will help clean up after the parade.

The crews will use mechanical brooms, hand brooms, backpack blowers and collection trucks to get the job done.

Crews picked up more than 41 tons of debris after the 2025 parade.