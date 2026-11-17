The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is just over a week away. Organizers are set to debut eight new floats on Tuesday that will join the annual parade lineup.

The new floats include:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

Photos of the new floats will be added to this story as they become available.

The new floats are created by the artisans at Macy's Parade Studio, which is a design and production facility with carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators and balloon technicians, among many others

Macy's previously debuted the new balloons - a revamped Snoopy character, Underdog and a new Macy's original character that are set to take flight at this year's parade.

This will be the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to march through Manhattan. The new floats and balloons will join longtime favorites, like SpongeBob SquarePants, Buzz Lightyear and Smokey Bear.