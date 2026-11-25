For the first time in history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed, Macy's said Wednesday.

The 100th annual parade will now kick off Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The historic move comes as a powerful coastal storm is set to impact the area Thursday.

Safety concerns regarding the storm, crowds and the balloons contributed to the decision.

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we've made the decision to move the celebration due to expected severe weather," Macy's said in a statement. "Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday."

The operational challenges involved in shifting the date of the parade are substantial. The parade involves plenty of marching bands and other performers who had been expecting the event on Thursday, and now will need to make alternative arrangements.

Fans who came into New York City to see Wednesday night's balloon inflation seemed alright with the decision was made to postpone the parade.

"So much goes into the parade each year. It's like a tradition each year to watch, get up early and watch the parade with my whole family," one person said. "I'm really excited that they're changing it because so much work goes into it every year, and people come from all over to help with the balloons. So I'm really excited that they're still making an effort to do it. Even on a different day, it's still just as special."

The parade was previously suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, but it has never been postponed due to weather.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.