Critical Luigi Mangione evidence hearing rolls into day 7 as defense tries to exclude key items from trial

Luigi Mangione is back in court Friday for day seven of crucial pre-trial hearings in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December in New York City.

A major point of contention is whether the search of Mangione's backpack – which turned up items like a pistol, silencer, and notebook – was legal.

Friday, Altoona Police Officer Samuel McCoy was called to the stand. McCoy said he saw his supervisor, Lt. William Hanelly, leave the station wearing his ballistic vest, and said that wasn't an everyday occurrence. Hanelly was on his way to the McDonald's where Mangione was found.

"I believe he referred to a New York shooter," McCoy said, when asked what Hanelly told him on his way out.

McCoy testified that when he arrived on the scene with Mangione, he asked him if he had any weapons on him. Mangione said he didn't.

McCoy then asked Mangione if the backpack, laptop and pair of gloves with him were his property. After Mangione said it was, McCoy gathered them together on a table. McCoy then asked Mangione if he knew what all this nonsense was about, trying to gauge his reaction.

"We're gonna find out, I guess," Mangione said.

McCoy said he started chatting with Mangione, asking him why he was wet, and noting it was raining that day, asking if he walked or drove. McCoy said Mangione told him he didn't want to speak to him any further. McCoy told him that was fine, and said he stopped asking him questions at that point.

What we've learned in the hearing thus far

Throughout the hearing, we've learned new details about his arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors have been arguing the search followed routine police procedure in the Altoona Police Department and took place after Mangione was placed under arrest. They say Mangione had given a fake ID to officers and was being charged with forgery, a felony in Pennsylvania.

Responding police officers have testified repeatedly that the search of the backpack was in keeping with the Altoona Police Department's standard practice once a suspect is placed under arrest. On Thursday, two high ranking officers took the stand and said the same thing, maintaining they did not need a search warrant because their actions fell under "search incident to arrest," meaning they can conduct a warrantless search.

Calls to 911 in New York City by Altoona police have been played in court. Altoona Police Lt. William Hanelly testified he contacted the call center to let them know they acted on a tip for a local business and might have the UnitedHealthcare shooter in custody.

Multiple Altoona officers have testified about their police procedures to search the person and bag of everyone being arrested.

The defense not only wants key evidence kept out of Mangione's upcoming trial on state murder charges, but they are now also arguing recent release of security video of the shooting in its entirety influences public perception. The judge said he didn't see a problem with its release, since potential jurors will be vetted during jury selection.

So far, no trial date has been set. Mangione, 27, also faces a separate federal trial on charges that carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.