Luigi Mangione's evidence suppression hearings resume in NYC following last week's illness

Luigi Mangione, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year in New York City, is apparently feeling better and back in court Monday.

Mangione's defense attorneys are trying to have certain evidence withheld from his upcoming state trial, arguing the evidence was illegally obtained.

So far, seven witnesses have testified over three days of pre-trial hearings. Court was postponed Friday because Mangione was sick.

Mangione back in court Monday for evidence suppression hearings

He was led into court shortly before 9:45 a.m. Monday, wearing a gray suit and blue shirt. He appeared to scan the gallery while his handcuffs were removed, then sat down and spoke with his attorneys.

The first witness called on the stand was Blair County First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith, followed by Altoona Police Officer Christy Wasser.

What we learned during last week's evidence hearings

The Manhattan district attorney's office presented new evidence photos, including a pocket knife with zip-ties, a USB necklace, a Greyhound bus pass under a fake name and the clothing he wore at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors also shared a handwritten "TO-DO" list found in his pocket, with items like "Best Buy," "USB" and "Digital Cam" crossed out and a "Future TO-DO" list, with the phrases "Intel Check" and "Survival Kit."

Police arrested the 27-year-old on Dec. 9, 2024 at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania after staff and customers called 911.

Last week, the 911 call, body camera video and interrogation video were played in court, along with testimony from the officers who arrested Mangione and prison guards who spoke with him while he was in solitary confinement.

Mangione's defense is trying to suppress critical evidence, including everything taken from his backpack and the alleged murder weapon, arguing officers questioned and searched him before reading his Miranda warning.

Mangione also faces a separate federal case in the killing of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel just over a year ago. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.