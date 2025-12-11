Luigi Mangione pretrial evidence hearing continues today after arrest video is released

The pretrial hearing in the Luigi Mangione murder case is continuing Thursday.

Mangione's defense team wants some key evidence kept out of the trial, arguing that it was uncovered without a search warrant. That evidence includes items recovered from Mangione's backpack, including a pistol, silencer and notebook.

Prosecutors have been arguing the search was legal and in keeping with routine police procedure in the Altoona, Penn. Police Department. Prosecutors say the search took place after Mangione was placed under arrest at a McDonald's there for providing a false ID to officers.

The judge will decide whether some of the evidence will, or will not, be allowed at trial.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown last year, as Thompson was walking to an investor conference. Mangione also faces a federal charges, for which he may face the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defense argues about release of bodycam video

As the hearing got underway Thursday, the defense argued that the recent release of police bodycam video of Mangione's arrest influences public perception. The judge said he didn't see a problem with its release, since jury selection is when potential jurors will be vetted.

Luigi Mangione (R) appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 11, 2025. William Farrington / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

The hearing then continued with testimony of Lt. William Hanelly of the Altoona Police Department. He testified he responded to the McDonald's after one of his fellow officers called saying they believed they had found the suspect in Thompson's shooting.

Evidence has already been made public, potentially impacting jurors

Some of the evidence in question has been released and can be widely viewed by the public, including potential jurors. That evidence includes a brief snippet of police bodycam video of his arrest, as well as footage of Thompson's killing.

That has raised questions of how those photos and videos, ubiquitous in the news and on social media, might impact finding a fair and impartial jury.

Some experts expressed their opinions, saying it may be of help to both prosecutors and the defense.

"You're not going to be blindsided by what the other side has. You know what they have and you can potentially see how people react to it. So that's where you have a really unique opportunity in high-profile case," jury and trial consultant Dr. Jo-Ellan Dimitrius said.

"There are people who tune things out and will come in and say 'I have no idea who this guy is,'" law professor and civil and criminal attorney Donte Mills said.

So far, no trial date has been set.