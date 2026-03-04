Luigi Mangione-inspired musical coming to New York City this summer

A musical comedy based on Luigi Mangione, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried is heading to New York City for three dates.

"Luigi: The Musical" is about the three high-profile inmates who were held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the same time.

Staged readings of the musical will be held for three nights in June at The Green Room inside The Yotel. The cast has not yet been announced.

The show's description says "it doesn't glorify violence, it interrogates it," and suggests it takes a deeper dive into how violence is portrayed in American media.

"The show takes aim at a culture where brutality is both entertainment and spectacle, inviting audiences to laugh while also asking why we're so quick to tune in when someone gets hurt," the description reads.

The three high-profile inmates are portrayed as exaggerated characters representing "three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech," the show's producers say.

Brooklyn detention center houses high-profile inmates

Combs was being held there before being transferred to prison in New Jersey. He was found guilty of prostitution-related charges.

Sam Bankman-Fried was in Brooklyn before he was transferred to a California facility. The former cryptocurrency billionaire is serving 25 years on a host of crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

The Brooklyn detention center has had many other high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Mangione set for state trial in June

Mangione, 27, is facing state and federal charges related to the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

He is accused of gunning Thompson down outside a Midtown hotel, setting off a manhunt spanning several states. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His state trial is set for June 8, while his federal trial is scheduled for September.