Luigi Mangione's laptop request now up to jail after judge has no objection

Luigi Mangione's request to get a laptop in jail is now up to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Earlier this week, Mangione's lawyers proposed he receive a specially configured laptop that would only allow him to review case materials.

A New York state judge said Thursday he had no objection to the request.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it would review the laptop request if formally submitted. The bureau added that discovery laptops are only allowed in the visiting room, not in housing units.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has objected to the laptop request, arguing that Mangione has access to desktop computers in the Detention Center.

Additionally, they wrote, "There is a concern that should the defendant have unfettered access to video surveillance, he may disseminate images of civilians captured on said video surveillance."

Mangione, 26, was scheduled to appear in federal court earlier this month, but the hearing was pushed to April 18, followed by a state court hearing in June.

He is accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan in December. He has pleaded not guilty to murder, terrorism and other charges.