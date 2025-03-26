Watch CBS News
Luigi Mangione has violated special treatment and shouldn't get to use a laptop, Manhattan prosecutors say

Alice Gainer
Manhattan prosecutors do not want Luigi Mangione to have a laptop in prison
Manhattan prosecutors do not want Luigi Mangione to have a laptop in prison 02:06

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office does not want accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione to have a laptop in prison, and is also taking issue with what he was given to wear for a recent court appearance.

Mangione, 26, remains behind bears and is awaiting trial in the December shooting death of Brian Thompson.

Magione given socks and heart-shaped notes

Prior to his Feb. 21 court appearance, prosecutors say Mangione was given a bag of clothing from his defense team to change into. Inside, they say, was a new pair of socks wrapped around cardboard with two heart-shaped notes, one stating, in part, "Know there are thousands of people wishing you luck."

Prosecutors say Mangione took them off because he thought, "They did not look good."

Prosecutors pointed that out to the court because they say the defendant has made unsubstantiated claims of unfair treatment, when in fact they say he's been allowed to change into different clothing for pre-trial appearances when other defendants normally wear jail-issued clothing.

They say the special treatment was "violated," adding that, "Fortunately, the items smuggled were handwritten notes and not contraband capable of harming the transporting officers."

"This defendant has ample access to desktop computers"

Mangione's defense team recently filed a motion requesting permission for him to use a laptop while in federal custody so he can review evidence from the state.

The DA's Office is asking the court to deny that, arguing, in part, that the Metropolitan Detention Center says, "This defendant has ample access to desktop computers."

Mangione's attorneys also requested a list of the full discovery in the state's possession. Among what has been given is body-worn camera footage, DNA testing, surveillance footage, photos of Mangione's handwritten journals, shell casings, Monopoly money, and, in a backpack, zip ties, a knife, miscellaneous pills, a gun and a silencer.

