New evidence released in Luigi Mangione case. See the photos.

Prosecutors have released photos of some of the evidence authorities recovered from Luigi Mangione when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The photos were released as prosecutors and the defense argue about what evidence should be admissible at trial. Mangione's attorneys are trying to get some of the evidence dismissed, including the contents of his backpack, where authorities found the gun allegedly used to kill Thompson, and a notebook.

"I can't really approach him"

Authorities also released audio of a 911 call from the McDonald's where he was found alerting police there was a suspicious person there.

The 911 caller identifies herself as the manager of the McDonald's.

"It's not really an emergency," she says. "I have a customer here that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looked like the CEO shooter in New York. So they're just really upset, and they're coming to me, and I'm like, I can't really approach him."

The manager then goes on to tell police he's still present at the restaurant, and describes what he's wearing, including a black jacket, a blue medical mask, and a tan beanie. She also describes his height and weight.

The manager can be heard saying that one of the people that works at the register was "frantic" when she saw him, and felt uncomfortable.

Evidence photos released

Here's a look at some of the photos authorities released Thursday.

Authorities released a closer look at his fake ID as "Mark Rosario." We've blurred the image a bit due to an address written there.

A closer look at Luigi Mangione's fake ID as "Mark Rosario." CBS News New York has blurred an address printed on the ID. Altoona Police via Manhattan DA's office

A photo depicted a wallet and case.

A money clip wallet and case allegedly found on Luigi Mangione at the time of his arrest. Altoona Police via Manhattan DA's office

Police released an image of the cash they found on Mangione. It includes some foreign currency and more than $7,000 in cash, mostly in hundreds.

Police shared this photo of cash they say they found on Luigi Mangione when he was arrested. Altoona Police via Manhattan DA's office

Mangione was found with a flashlight, wristwatch and a pen.

A watch, flashlight, pen, mask and more recovered from Luigi Mangione at the time of his arrest. CBS News New York

Another photo depicted a computer authorities said they found on Mangione.

Prosecutors released this image of a computer they say they recovered from Luigi Mangione when he was arrested in Altoona, Penn. Altoona Police via Manhattan DA's office

The evidence released includes media coverage of the shooting, as well photos of the suspect released by the NYPD during the manhunt.