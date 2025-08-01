Long Island man who allegedly killed coworker with machete, shot officer in face pleads not guilty

A New York man accused of murdering his coworker with a machete and shooting a police officer in the face has been arraigned on a five-count indictment.

Nieves Reyes, who pleaded not guilty, appeared Friday in a Long Island court after being charged with the murder of 66-year-old Eugene Allen and attempted murder of Suffolk County Police Officer Joseph Damon, who is also a United States Navy veteran.

"There is no prison sentence long enough"

Reyes, 48, allegedly shot Damon after he arrived to execute a search warrant at his home in North Bay Shore on July 24. Investigators said the warrant was part of the investigation after Allen's nearly-decapitated body was found nearby the day before.

Surveillance video led officers to Reyes' home, police said. When they arrived, he allegedly fired over a dozen shots at them, including the bullet that struck Damon.

"Our officers came under fire over the course of four and a half hours and were able to apprehend this extremely violent and dangerous individual without having to return a shot," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

"There is no prison sentence long enough for this individual," Lou Civello, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, said.

Pictures from the PBA show Damon, a married father of three, in the hospital after the shooting. He was released the next day.

Suffolk County Police Officer Joseph Damon recovers in the hospital after being shot in the face while serving a warrant at a murder suspect's home in North Bay Shore. Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association

"We know that had that bullet struck him a half inch higher, this would be a much different press conference," Catalina said.

Murder victim had ongoing dispute with suspect, detectives say

Reyes and Allen were both mechanics, we're told. Detectives believe Reyes murdered Allen amid an ongoing dispute between them.

Shotguns and ammunition were found inside Reyes' home after the shooting, according to court documents. Surveillance pictures also showed him carrying a machete sometime after Allen's death, according to the documents.

Dozens of officers joined county leaders for their news conference after Reyes' court appearance.

"The case illustrates the extreme danger that the men and women in law enforcement, particularly in Suffolk County, deal with every day," District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "The victim in this case was maliciously, ruthlessly and savagely cut down by the defendant. Our condolences go out to the family."

Reyes' attorney said the defense requested a mental health evaluation.

Reyes faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted. He remains in jail until his next scheduled court date on Sept. 3.