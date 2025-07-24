Long Island police officer shot on scene of possible homicide in North Bay Shore, police say

A police officer was shot on the scene of a possible homicide Thursday morning in North Bay Shore on Long Island, the Suffolk County Police Department says.

At this point, there's no word on the officer's condition. It's also not clear what led up to the shooting.

Suffolk County Police are expected to provide more information during a news conference at 11 a.m., which you can watch live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Body found near home in North Bay Shore, N.Y.

The shooting comes as police investigate a body found Wednesday near a home on New York Avenue in North Bay Shore.

Police have not said how the man died, and his identity has not been released.

Bay Shore is a hamlet in the Town of Islip, located on Long Island's South Shore.

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story.