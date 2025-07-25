Suffolk County police officer released from hospital as man accused of shooting him appears in court

Man accused of shooting officer in Bay Shore pleads not guilty

Man accused of shooting officer in Bay Shore pleads not guilty

Man accused of shooting officer in Bay Shore pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting a Suffolk County police officer earlier this week on Long Island appeared in court Friday, as the wounded officer was released from the hospital.

Nieves Reyes pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder of a police officer in front of a courtroom packed with law enforcement.

Reyes is accused of killing a coworker Wednesday in North Bay Shore, a hamlet in the Town of Islip. While police were investigating the homicide, Reyes allegedly opened fire on them, shooting the injured officer in the face.

Suffolk County police officer released from hospital after shooting

The bullet entered just below the officer's eye, but he was released from the hospital Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the 33-year-old has been with the department for two years and is a Navy veteran who's married with three children.

"I think he's in a lot of pain, but I think he understands this could've gone a lot worse. I think he's happy to be alive, and we're happy that he is alive," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said Thursday.

Reyes charged with murdering coworker in North Bay Shore

Meanwhile, Reyes is also charged with killing 66-year-old Eugene Allen, of Brentwood. Prosecutors said Reyes was seen chasing the victim with a machete.

Allen's nearly decapitated body was discovered Wednesday in a wooded area near Reyes' home, police said.

Investigators said the men worked together, possibly as mechanics, and had a prior dispute.

Reyes was ordered held without bail Friday, and his attorney and family members declined to comment outside court.