2 of 4 suspects due in court in Long Island body parts case

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Two of the suspects after human remains were found on Long Island are expected in court Friday.

Four people have been charged in the case. They were all released on bail.

Body parts belonging to two people were found in Suffolk County last week.

Friday, Alexis Nieves, 33, and Jeffrey Mackey, 38, are due in court. The other two suspects will go before a judge Monday.

All four have pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse.

"He didn't kill anybody. As far as I can see, from the get go, this case is filled with a lot of presumptions," defense attorney Ira Weissman said.

"We need to make sure that those charged with serious crimes have to post bail or spend time in jail," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

Right now, the charges do not include murder, so the suspects remain out on bail, with monitoring bracelets.

Prosecutors have not elaborated on the relationship between the suspects and victims, nor the possible motive.