Multiple people taken into custody after human remains found in Long Island park, sources say

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. -- Multiple people were taken into custody in connection with the discovery of human remains in Babylon Village on Long Island, sources told CBS New York on Tuesday.

The remains, including a head, leg and arms, were discovered on Friday in a park near an elementary school in Babylon Village on Long Island, roughly 30 miles east of Manhattan on Suffolk County's South Shore.

The body parts were found in Southards Pond Park, initially by a student walking to school who discovered an arm. A subsequent search turned up additional human remains.

There has been no identification of the victims, although authorities said one is male and one is female. Authorities said the arms had tattoos on them, and were missing fingertips.

Authorities said the human remains appear to have been placed there a few hours, or possibly a couple of days, before they were discovered.

