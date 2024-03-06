4 face charges after human remains discovered on Long Island

More human remains found in Long Island; police zero in on Amityville home

More human remains found in Long Island; police zero in on Amityville home

More human remains found in Long Island; police zero in on Amityville home

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Four people are now facing charges after body parts were discovered last week on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Amanda Wallace, 40, and Alexis Nieves, 33, were charged with concealment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Since last Thursday, human remains belonging to a 59-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were found in Babylon Village's Southards Pond Park, Bethpage State Park and in a wooded area of West Babylon.

Investigators said a high school student made the initial discovery, then a cadaver dog turned up a severed head, legs and arms with the fingertips removed.

Amityville neighbors on edge

Police executed a search warrant earlier this week at the address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace on Railroad Avenue in Amityville.

"It's too close to home," Amityville resident Meri Stewart told CBS New York.

"Nothing really ever happens on this block," neighbor Rafael Urena said.

Neighbors said they often heard fighting inside the house, but things appeared to be peaceful on the outside.

"They're really nice. They're always walking puppies," said one neighbor. "I've got kids, small kids, so everything looks safe."

Police did not find any remains at the Amityville location, and said there is no threat to the public.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, but said they shared a home in Yonkers.