Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin set for 1st and only debate in New York governor's race

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin set for 1st and only debate in New York governor's raceget the free app
NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will go head-to-head tonight with Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in their first and only debate before Election Day.
Recent polls show a tighter race than expected, so a lot will be weighing on this debate.
See live updates below for the latest.
How to watch
The hour-long debate gets underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum News NY1. You can also listen on WNYC radio.
Our Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will have a preview of what to expect on CBS2 News at 5 and 6, followed by full analysis later tonight.
Candidates exchange words on crime
Two weeks ahead of Election Day, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin will face off in their first and, so far, only one hour gubernatorial debate Tuesday night.
Hochul has a slight edge on Zeldin 50-46% in the New York governor's race, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters.
The same poll shows Hochul leading in New York City 59-37%, with the race tight in the suburbs -- Zeldin receiving 50% and Hochul 49%. Zeldin leads up state 52-44%.
Meanwhile, while continuing her campaign as a longtime crime fighter, Hochul announced that under changes she enacted to the Red Flag Laws, weapons have been kept out of the hands of nearly 2,000 people who have shown they could be a danger to themselves or others.
"It's been my priority, it's not a new development, it's something we focused on with great intensity," she said.
It came as she has been under near constant assault on bail laws and crime from Zeldin, and as there have been almost daily headline-grabbing crimes above and below ground.
"Time and again, one new pro-criminal law after the next. Where was Kathy Hochul?" said Zeldin.
Zeldin slammed Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams' new subway crime plan, saying instead of putting more cops on trains through what he called "force overtime," she should help the city hire more cops. He also derided her plan to open new hospital beds for people who experience psychiatric problems.
"You want to take a guess how many beds?" he said. "Fifty beds! Not 500, not 5,000 beds. So once again, it's a day late and a dollar short."
When asked about Zeldin's claims, Hochul's campaign spokesperson hit back, saying the congressman doesn't have any actual plans to keep people safe.
What to know for Election Day
CLICK HERE for our Voter Guide -- from polling times and locations, to sample ballots and more.
Watch "The Point with Marcia Kramer"
CLICK HERE for our latest political coverage leading up to Election Day, and don't miss "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m.