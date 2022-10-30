Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin cozy up to Mayor Eric Adams as governor's race approaches finish line

NEW YORK -- With only nine days to go before Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday pulled out all the stops to get voters to the polls, while Republican challenger Lee Zeldin went to a major Black church in Brooklyn to woo parishioners.

Hochul and Zeldin both tried to play the same political trump card. No, not that Trump. They tried to trump each other by wrapping their arms around Mayor Eric Adams in the dash to the finish line, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.

But while Zeldin invoked Adams' name, Hochul had him by her side.

"We have to come out, because we cannot say on the Wednesday after Election Day, we wish we would have. We wish we could have. We wish we would have done better. We wish we would have voted," Adams said.

The mayor used his trademark swagger and the power of his outsized personality to help bridge what some pollsters say is an enthusiasm gap in the governor's race to get his constituents to actually go to the polls and vote for Hochul.

With polls tightening and Democrats concerned, Team Hochul also began airing a radio ad featuring former President Barack Obama.

"You can count on her to protect abortion rights, voting rights, and everything else you care about. So don't sit this one out," Obama says.

The governor was all revved up at a campaign rally in Queens.

"Tell them you want someone who cares, who is not going to put more guns on the street, someone who is going to respect women's rights, and lift our people up, and does not support the overturning of Joe Biden's election," Hochul said.

Zeldin was also on the hunt for for votes. He went to the Christian Cultural Center, a Black church in East New York, Brooklyn, where, maybe playing to his audience, he softened his opposition to bail reform, at least in some cases.

"If you make the argument that somebody committing their first offense, clean record, they're not a flight risk, they're not a danger, and the only reason they stay in prison is because they cannot afford $100 bail, well, that's why this person should not be stuck behind bars," Zeldin said.

The Republican congressman also played the Adams card.

"I served with Eric Adams in the New York State Senate for four years. We got along. We've stayed in touch since, and I want to write a story in 2023 of how well a Gov. Zeldin is working with a Mayor Adams to be able to make the streets and the subways of New York safer," Zeldin said.

Early voting in New York started Saturday and goes through next Sunday. The election is Nov. 8.

