Shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home turns into campaign issue in race against Gov. Kathy Hochul

NEW YORK -- The shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home is turning into a campaign issue in his race against Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was Zeldin's second security scare since the summer.

Monday, CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke with both candidates at the Columbus Day Parade.

Zeldin refused to leave his daughters home alone again. He brought them to the Columbus Day Parade after they endured the frightening ordeal of a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting Sunday near their home in Shirley while he and his wife were at a campaign event.

"It's very scary. We didn't know if they were coming after us. To have in our lawn, it's like right in front of our house. We were sitting there doing homework," said Mikayla Zeldin. "We could have gotten hurt."

"When I saw a person on our lawn, I didn't know if he was the shooter or if he was the one getting targeted," said Arianna Zeldin.

The tough-on-crime Republican candidate received a warm reception from paradegoers and members of the NYPD who commiserated with him.

This was the second time during the campaign personal safety became an issue. Last July, Zeldin was assaulted by a man who tried to stab him at a campaign event outside Rochester.

"The streets have been surrendered to criminals," said Zeldin.

The Long Island congressman pointed out that while Hochul tweeted her relief that the Zeldin family was safe, she ignored his request for state police protection after the Rochester incident.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting outside of Congressman Zeldin’s home. As we await more details, I’m relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement's quick response. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) October 9, 2022

"That wasn't something that was granted," said Zeldin.

Kramer asked Hochul if Zeldin should get state police protection now.

"There's conversations with respect to the last incident with the House of Representatives. They're responsible for protecting the members of Congress, but we'll certainly have the conversation," said Hochul.

Meanwhile, the governor presented a proclamation to the parade organizers and talked about her efforts to reach the Election Day finish line.

"Focused on issues they're concerned about, creating more jobs, the economy, public safety, my top priority. We're not running away from those issues. We're leaning hard into them because we have a real record of accomplishment," said Hochul.

It's kind of an interesting thing about this parade. The governor started on the East Side. Lee Zeldin started on the West Side. They never met. They never talked. And the big question is whether they will ever debate.