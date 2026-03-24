New LaGuardia runway crash details expected Tuesday as pilot in deadly collision identified

More information about Sunday's deadly collision at LaGuardia Airport is expected Tuesday, as the runway where the crash happened remains closed.

The Air Canada Express plane and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey fire-rescue truck that collided are still at the scene, both heavily damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to give an update on its investigation. You can see that live on CBS News New York, on the video player above.

Air Canada pilot identified

The flight's pilot and co-pilot were killed and more than 40 others were hurt, including firefighters. The airport was shut down until 2 p.m. Monday, when one runway reopened. Although flights have resumed, the airport is still rebounding from a massive number of cancellations and delays.

According to Canadian media, Antoine Forest, 30, was the pilot. The Quebec native was identified by his family.

One of the pilots killed in the runway crash at LaGuardia was identified as Antoine Forest. Antoine Forest via Facebook

The name of the flight's co-pilot has not been officially released.

Crew member Solange Tremblay remains hospitalized after being found strapped to her seat outside the plane. She apparently fell through an opening in the aircraft after the cockpit was severed. She is expected to survive.

Many of the 43 victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, and at least 32 were released Monday.

NTSB recovers black boxes

Investigators said there's a "tremendous amount of debris" they are still working through. The NTSB has recovered the black boxes and is focusing on audio recordings and communications.

Officials are expected to release more information Tuesday. Little has been said about what was happening inside the air traffic control tower at the time of the collision. The Federal Aviation Administration is also looking into whether staffing or fatigue may have been a factor, since the incident happened late at night.

"It's all about situational awareness, distraction. This is human factors. This is what the board, I think, will be focused on is what was the controller doing? How much of the workload was there fatigue involved since it was a nighttime operation, and these controllers work varying shifts," former NTSB investigator Gregory Feith said.

The full investigation is expected to take months, if not longer.

What we know about the collision

The Air Canada Express plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, landed just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. While still working to slow down, it collided with a Port Authority fire-rescue vehicle that was attempting to cross the runway.

Sources said the plane was going about 100 mph at the time of impact.

Air traffic control apparently cleared the emergency vehicle to cross the runway, before telling it to stop. The truck was headed towards a different plane that requested assistance after the crew reported an odor in the cabin.

Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau said airline officials are working with the authorities on response efforts.

"Members of our specialized team will be on their way to New York. We know that many people are concerned about the welfare of their loved ones, and we've set up a special help line. Friends and family can call 1-800-961-7099," he said Monday.