LaGuardia still facing delays, cancellations after deadly runway crash. What passengers should know.

LaGuardia Airport is still rebounding from mounting cancellations after a runway crash killed two pilots and injured dozens on Sunday night.

There are still more than 190 delays and more than 200 cancellations as of Tuesday morning. The airport is operating at reduced capacity as the runway where the accident happened is closed until Friday morning.

Stranded passengers have been camped out at the airport, while others were diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

What to do if your flight is canceled

Try to rebook online through the airline's app before heading to the airport because the lines at customer service desks have been long.

Some travelers said airlines rebooked flights to JFK due to LaGuardia being shut down until 2 p.m. Monday. The delays and cancellations for JFK on Tuesday were significantly lower than at LaGuardia.

If an airline cancels a flight or it is significantly delayed, passengers are entitled to a refund even if they booked a non-refundable ticket, according to a Department of Transportation mandate.

TSA wait times at LGA

There's also the TSA worker shortage as a result of the partial government shutdown, contributing to delays. Many agents have gone more than a month without pay, prompting many to call out of work or quit, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Security checkpoint lines have been extremely long at LaGuardia as well as at JFK. The wait times are currently not being reported on either of the airport's websites due to the partial shutdown.

"Due to the federal funding lapse, security wait times may be significantly longer than normal. Wait times are subject to rapid change based on passenger volumes and TSA staffing," LaGuardia's website states.

Immigration agents began patrolling JFK and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Monday to help with crowd control. Border Czar Tom Homan told CNN that the agents will provide security so TSA workers can focus on getting passengers screened.

Travelers are advised to arrive early to allow for ample time to check in, go through security and make it to their gate.