Gunman sentenced in 2022 shooting death of 11-year-old Bronx girl

A man who shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx back in 2022 was sentenced to 10 years to life in state prison Wednesday.

Matthew Godwin, 18, pled guilty to murder in the second degree, and Omar Bojang, 21, pled guilty to manslaughter in connection to Kyhara Tay's death.

Bojang was not officially sentenced Wednesday because he still has to meet with probation officers, but he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Kyhara Tay killed in stray bullet shooting

The deadly shooting happened on May 16, 2022 in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

Investigators say Bojang was driving a moped when Godwin, his passenger, fired shots at a 13-year-old boy on the sidewalk. A stray bullet struck Kyhara in the chest.

Kyhara ran into a nail salon for help and collapsed. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Godwin was arrested a few days later on May 20, and Bojang was taken into custody on May 23.

At the time of the murder, Godwin was just 15 years old and Bojang was 18.

"This case was a singular tragedy because of the ages of everyone involved," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Sentencing brings peace to Kyhara Tay's family

Fighting back tears, emotions were running high for Kyhara's family as they walked quietly into a courtroom Wednesday.

"The sentence they have, it's not gonna bring Kyhara back, but it gave us some type of peace that they're off the streets," Kyhara's mother said.

She said she will continue to fight to protect other kids from gun violence.

"We will forever fight for her name," she said.

During the sentencing, Kyhara's mother made a painful impact statement, saying Godwin and Bojang took away her daughter's dreams. She went on to say she's been asking God to help her find forgiveness, but she still can't.

"Their actions ended the life of a young girl forever and forever destroyed her family and loved ones that stand with me here today," Clark said.

During the sentencing, both Godwin and Bojang made speeches, saying they're sorry and they take full responsibility for what they did.

The judge said their actions didn't just take this girl's life, but threatened the safety of all New Yorkers who were on the street that day.