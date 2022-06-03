Watch CBS News
Suspects indicted in shooting death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Two teens indicted for murder in Bronx shooting
Two teens indicted for murder in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Two suspects have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of an 11-year-old Bronx girl.

Eighteen-year-old Omar Bojang surrendered to police in May. Police say he was driving a scooter with 15-year-old Matthew Godwin on the back, chasing a 13-year-old boy.

Investigators say Godwin opened fire, missing the 13-year-old boy but hitting and killing 11-year-old Kyhara Tay.

Bojang and Godwin have been indicted for Kyhara's murder and the attempted murder of the boy they were chasing.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

