Suspects indicted in shooting death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Two suspects have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of an 11-year-old Bronx girl.
Eighteen-year-old Omar Bojang surrendered to police in May. Police say he was driving a scooter with 15-year-old Matthew Godwin on the back, chasing a 13-year-old boy.
Investigators say Godwin opened fire, missing the 13-year-old boy but hitting and killing 11-year-old Kyhara Tay.
Bojang and Godwin have been indicted for Kyhara's murder and the attempted murder of the boy they were chasing.
