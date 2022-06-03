Suspects indicted in shooting death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx

Two teens indicted for murder in Bronx shooting

Two teens indicted for murder in Bronx shooting

Two teens indicted for murder in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Two suspects have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of an 11-year-old Bronx girl.

Eighteen-year-old Omar Bojang surrendered to police in May. Police say he was driving a scooter with 15-year-old Matthew Godwin on the back, chasing a 13-year-old boy.

Investigators say Godwin opened fire, missing the 13-year-old boy but hitting and killing 11-year-old Kyhara Tay.

Bojang and Godwin have been indicted for Kyhara's murder and the attempted murder of the boy they were chasing.