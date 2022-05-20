15-year-old arrested in deadly stray bullet shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay

15-year-old arrested in deadly stray bullet shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tayget the free app
NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old is under arrest in the deadly stray bullet shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay.
Police say the suspect was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police are still looking for an 18-year-old in the case.
Tay was shot and killed around 5 p.m. Monday in Longwood. Investigators said two people on a scooter were chasing a man along the sidewalk on Fox Street while shooting at him, but they struck the child in the stomach.
Witnesses tried to help her as she stumbled into a nearby nail salon. She was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but later died.
Family, friends and neighbors gathered at a growing memorial earlier this week.
"We're talking about an 11-year-old girl with her whole future. Her whole family devastated with this loss," said her aunt, Norka Sanchez.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD presser this afternoon
Police are expected to release more details on the arrest in a press conference at 3 p.m.
Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.