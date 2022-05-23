Watch CBS News
Police arrest Omar Bojang, 18, second suspect in fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in Bronx shooting wanted for 2 gunpoint robberies
Suspect in Bronx shooting wanted for 2 gunpoint robberies 00:30

NEW YORK -- Police have made a second arrest related to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx.

Omar Bojang, the alleged driver of the scooter used during the stray-bullet shooting on May 16, was taken into custody on Monday, police said. Charges against him were pending.

Investigators said Bojang, 18, was driving a moped when his passenger, 15-year-old Matthew Godwin, fired shots that struck and killed Tay in the Longwood section.

The incident was caught on surveillance video and posters of the suspects were plastered across the neighborhood. The NYPD and Crime Stoppers offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Godwin was arrested in a hotel room early Friday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Bojang is also suspected in two gunpoint robberies on Webster Avenue in the Bronx in April.

