King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to visit New York City. Here's what to know.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are arriving in New York City on Wednesday as part of their four-day visit to the United States.

The two have a full schedule ahead as their trip celebrates 250 years of ties between America and the United Kingdom. The royals are coming from Washington, D.C. There, they met with President Trump, and King Charles III delivered a rare address before Congress.

The last time the king was in the Big Apple was September 2023, shortly after he was coronated. He's been to the United States 19 times before that and has met with nine presidents.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's NYC schedule

They will begin their day paying respects at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The king and queen will meet with first responders and the families of victims ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks.

The royals will then split up.

Queen Camilla will head to the New York City Public Library to celebrate both countries' shared love of literature. She will gift a new Roo doll to the library's collections. The stuffed animal is a character from the book "Winnie-the-Pooh," which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of being published.

King Charles III will visit a grassroots community organization in Harlem. The non-profit works with young people affected by food insecurity and opens green spaces for community members to enjoy.

The two will also make a stop at Rockefeller Center. After, they will attend a reception for the King's Trust, which is a charity to tackle youth unemployment and quality education.

Security high for the royal visit

The couple's visit will bring plenty of traffic delays and heavy security.

The high-profile visit comes on the heels of what officials are calling another attempted assassination of the president at the White House Correspondents Dinner and the war with Iran.

Barricades were up early Wednesday morning in front of and near the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue.

The king will have his own protective detail from overseas. But, former NYPD Det. Sgt. Felipe Rodriguez said local security will also be up in the air.

"Well, it is a nightmare at this point," he said. "Right now, I know the Secret Service is working overtime to make sure that any new threats and the FBI or anything, even of the most minute concern is being addressed."

Meanwhile, the MTA is making some adjustments to the subway system, and bus riders are encouraged to allow extra time for possible delays.

The NYPD says drivers around the city should expect delays and intermittent road closures.