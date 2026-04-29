Live Updates: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in New York City
As part of his four-day trip to the U.S. to commemorate America's 250th birthday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking part in a wreath-laying event at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on Wednesday.
This is Charles' first state visit to the U.S. as king. President Trump made a state visit to the U.K. in September.
What to know about the visit:
- The royal couple visited the White House, where they met with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The king and president toasted the U.S.-U.K. alliance despite some areas of disagreement between the countries.
- The king made a rare address to Congress, speaking about the relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. He repeatedly stressed the importance of the alliance.
- The NYC stop is something of a whirlwind trip, with the king and queen arriving in and departing from NYC Wednesday.
- Law enforcement officials told residents to expect heavy security around certain areas and intermittent road closures and traffic disruptions throughout the day.
NYC Mayor Mamdani: King Charles III should return Koh-i-Noor diamond
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla along with Governors Kathy Hochul and Mikie Sherrill for a wreath-laying at the 9/11 Museum & Memorial Wednesday.
Prior to that event, the mayor was asked if he would be meeting with the king privately, and if so, what message he might have for him.
"I'll be saying that today I'll be attending a wreath laying alongside a number of other elected officials, including Governor Hochul, Governor Sherrill, and the focus of that wreath-laying is to honor the more than 3,000 New Yorkers who were killed in the horrific terror attacks of September 11th. And that's what I'm really looking to do at that event," Mamdani said. "You know, if I was to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond."
The Koh-i-Noor diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849. It was given as part of the Treaty of Lahore that ended the first Anglo-Sikh War.
The jewel is thought to have originated from India. Many Indians consider it a stolen piece of their national history, taken during the British empire.
Royals touch down
King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at LaGuardia Airport just before noon.
King Charles to visit 9/11 Memorial
During their state visit to the U.S., King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an event at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City and take part in a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday morning.
Sixty-seven British citizens were among those killed in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The king is also expected to meet with families of victims in honor of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also scheduled to be at the event, but is not expected to meet privately with the king.
Latest on King Charles's health
King Charles has been battling an unspecific form of cancer since February of 2024.
Buckingham Palace has been very tight-lipped about his health. There has been no official update on his treatment other than a pre-recorded video in December in which he said his "schedule of treatment" would be reduced in 2026.
The king has been proactive since being diagnosed, encouraging people to get early screenings and saying at one time, "Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives."
"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet, I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys," he also said.
According to the BBC, Charles maintained an active public schedule, which included numerous overseas trips and royal engagements as part of his official duties, during 2025.
What to know about King Charles III
King Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom on Sept. 8, 2022, immediately following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
At 73, he was the oldest person to assume the throne. He was formally proclaimed king on Sept. 10 of that year and was crowned on May 6, 2023.
Charles had been the Prince of Wales -- the title reserved for future British kings-in-waiting -- for longer than anyone else in the history of the United Kingdom's monarchy. He has met every American president since Jimmy Carter.
Charles is considered the first modern heir to the British throne. He was sent off to school rather than being tutored privately at Buckingham Palace, and after that he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cambridge.
Charles was later married to Lady Diana Spencer and they had two sons, Princes William and Harry. Lady Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. He later married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005.